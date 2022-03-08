SP highlights importance of women’s empowerment

Stressing the importance of educational empowerment of women, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said that woman’s education in a family would lead to the education of entire family.

“Women from the ancient times to the present day remained the pillar of strength in a family and she remained as the guiding spirit in all the success achieved by children in every family. Educated women would ensure their children blossom into respectable citizens in society. Education is the foundation for a person to become a responsible citizen in society. Women who remained at the background in the family are always there to help and assist their children to achieve success in their academic and professional life,” she said at the International Women’s Day celebrations organised at the Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Congratulating Sharnbasva University for its focused women-enteric education programmes, Ms. Pant said the university had not only opened the doors of higher education for women but also was providing quality education to them at affordable costs.

In a piece of advice to the students, Ms. Pant asked the women students not to limit their aims and objectives but to think big and make great women like Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman astronaut to join the space programme of the NASA.

“Ms. Chawla hailed from a small family in Haryana, which was known for its subjugation of the women and denial of women’s rights and yet dreamt big to become an astronaut. With her parent’s active support, she achieved her dream swimming against the tide and overcoming all hurdles,” she said.

Chairperson of the Sharnabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Matoshree Dr. Dakshayani Avvaji, in her inaugural address, said that the first seed of educational empowerment of women in the Kalyana Karnataka region was sown by 7th Mahadasoha Peetathipathi of the Samsthan Poojya Doddappa Appaji by starting the first Kannada medium primary school.

“Under 8th Peetathipathi of the Samasthan Poojya Sharnbaswappa Appaji, this seed has now grown into a big banyan tree giving shelter to a chain of educational institutions including the Sharnbasva University, the first private University in the entire North Karnataka. Poojya Appaji had, right from the beginning, been giving stress on the educational empowerment of the women and encouraging the opening of women’s colleges by offering concession in fees for the girl students. I am happy to note that women constitute more than 60% of the total strength of the women in the University,” she said.

Earlier, women achievers were presented with various awards: Stree Ratna Award to Guramma Siddareddy, Indira Veerabhadrappa and Lakshmi Dattatrey Patil; Stree Shakti Award to Shanta Pastapur and Bharati Reshmi; Veera Mahile Award to Lalita Anpur and Neelamma Nelogi; Kayaka Ratna Award to Indira Shetkar; Women Excellence Award 2022 to Sujata Mallapur and Shivaleela Patil.