ADVERTISEMENT

SP appeals to public to be cautious of fake posts on recruitments for Shivamogga airport

February 02, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar has appealed to the public to be cautious of posts on recruitment of staff for Shivamogga airport going viral on social media.

A post inviting applications for posts like baggage handler, ticket executive, airhostess, ground staff, has been viral on social media platforms.

Mr. Mithun Kumar said, “This is a fake post. I request the public not to believe this. We are trying to locate its source”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The construction of Shivamogga airport at Sogane near Shivamogga is in the final stages. It is expected to be inaugurated later this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US