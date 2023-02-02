SP appeals to public to be cautious of fake posts on recruitments for Shivamogga airport

February 02, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar has appealed to the public to be cautious of posts on recruitment of staff for Shivamogga airport going viral on social media.

A post inviting applications for posts like baggage handler, ticket executive, airhostess, ground staff, has been viral on social media platforms.

Mr. Mithun Kumar said, “This is a fake post. I request the public not to believe this. We are trying to locate its source”.

The construction of Shivamogga airport at Sogane near Shivamogga is in the final stages. It is expected to be inaugurated later this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.