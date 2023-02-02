HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SP appeals to public to be cautious of fake posts on recruitments for Shivamogga airport

February 02, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar has appealed to the public to be cautious of posts on recruitment of staff for Shivamogga airport going viral on social media.

A post inviting applications for posts like baggage handler, ticket executive, airhostess, ground staff, has been viral on social media platforms.

Mr. Mithun Kumar said, “This is a fake post. I request the public not to believe this. We are trying to locate its source”.

The construction of Shivamogga airport at Sogane near Shivamogga is in the final stages. It is expected to be inaugurated later this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.