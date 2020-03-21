Sowmya Reddy resigns from wildlife board

Sowmya Reddy, Jayanagar MLA, has resigned from the Karnataka State Wildlife Board in protest against its decision to accord clearance to the Hubballi-Ankola railway line. Tendering her resignation, she said the project will lead to wanton felling of trees and forests, and the State government will be liable for the environmental fallout because of the project.
Ms. Reddy alleged that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has succumbed to pressure from various lobbies and though the project was discussed and dropped at a meeting on March 9, he was forced to convene a second meeting of the wildlife board on Friday and accord clearance to it. “The wildlife board, though in existence, is redundant,” she said.
