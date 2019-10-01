Southwest monsoon still active: IMD

Southwest monsoon continues to be active in Karnataka despite the official season having ended on September 30.

IMD Bengaluru director C.S. Patil said conditions of the southwest monsoon were still continuing and parts of the State could expect more rain in the coming days. However, there is still time for the northeast monsoon, which covers south interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, to set in, he said. Mr. Patil said coastal Karnataka will receive fairly widespread rain towards the weekend, north interior Karnataka scattered rain for at least three days, and south interior Karnataka fairly widespread rain for five days. Rainfall will increase from October 3.

Between June and September, Karnataka received 23% excess rainfall. While coastal Karnataka had 22% excess rainfall, both south interior and north interior Karnataka had 23% excess rainfall.

Some of the highest departures in normal rainfall were seen in Belagavi - with 89% more rainfall, Mysuru - with 67% excess rianfall, and Haveri - with 52% more rainfall. On the other hand, Kolar had -20%, Yadgir -16%, and Vijayanagar - 10% rainfall, according to the IMD.