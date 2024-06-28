Following poor rainfall in 2023, the crucial southwest monsoon season in Karnataka has got off to a good start in its first month in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

From June 1 to June 28, while the three meteorological sub-divisions reported deficiency in rainfall, the overall departure from normal for Karnataka as a whole was nil. The State received 184.8 mm versus the normal 184.4 mm.

This is good news in comparison to a drought-hit 2023, when, between June 1 and 30, there was a 53% departure from normal in Karnataka. All Met sub-divisions had recorded large deficiencies in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Coastal Karnataka had a 50% departure from normal, the figure for North Interior Karnataka was 55%, and for South Interior Karnataka, the figure was 56%.

Following a poor spell of the southwest monsoon in 2023, many parts of Karnataka, including the capital Bengaluru, went through a water crisis in the summer of 2024.

In 2022, the departure from normal in June (30 days) was 19% while the corresponding figure in 2021 was 13%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trend of rainfall in June

Period of study Departure from normal June 1-28, 2024 0% June 1-30, 2023 -53% June 1-30, 2022 -19% June 1-30, 2021 13% Data: IMD-Bengaluru

District-wise anomalies

However, as has been the norm in recent years, anomalies were seen district-wise. Districts that traditionally receive heavy rainfall reported deficiency while those that record lower quantum saw a large departure from normal.

For instance, in the 28-day window of June this year, the sub-division of North Interior Karnataka recorded a surplus of 31% (128.6 mm versus the normal 98 mm) while Coastal Karnataka saw a 12% departure from normal (688.4 mm versus the normal 785.6 mm), and South Interior Karnataka recorded a 4% departure (132.6 mm versus the normal 137.6 mm) from normal.

The highest surpluses were recorded in Vijayapura in North Interior Karnataka (149%), and Chikkaballapura (129%), Ballari (121%) and Vijayanagara (118%) in South Interior Karnataka, and Koppal (106%).

The highest deficiencies were recorded in Shivamogga (56%), Hassan (45%), Haveri (44%), and Kodagu (24%).

Hope of normal monsoon

C. S. Patil, scientist and Director, IMD, Bengaluru said that, this year, not only is the report card much better compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, but there is hope that the deficiency of June will be overcome if the State receives sufficient rainfall over the next two days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.