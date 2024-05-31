Southwest monsoon likely to hit Karnataka on June 2: IMD

With the southwest monsoon setting in over Kerala on Thursday (May 30), the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, has forecast that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into some parts of south Karnataka by June 2.

The daily weather report issued by the IMD for Karnataka on Thursday said, “Southwest monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of southwest Arabian Sea, some parts of west-central Arabian Sea, most parts southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Mahe, some parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin area; Thus, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala, today the 30th May 2024.”

It further added that conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of Tamil Nadu during the next two to three days.

“The southwest monsoon is likely to hit the southern parts of Karnataka on June 2. The districts of Chamarajnagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu, besides the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi are likely to receive showers,” C.S. Patil, a scientist at IMD, Bengaluru, said.

The forecast for June 2 states that heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Mandya districts.

