Southwest monsoon likely to hit Karnataka on June 2: IMD

Published - May 31, 2024 06:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
IMD says conditions are favourable for monsoon to some parts of Karnataka during the next two to three days.

IMD says conditions are favourable for monsoon to some parts of Karnataka during the next two to three days. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

With the southwest monsoon setting in over Kerala on Thursday (May 30), the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, has forecast that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into some parts of south Karnataka by June 2.

The daily weather report issued by the IMD for Karnataka on Thursday said, “Southwest monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of southwest Arabian Sea, some parts of west-central Arabian Sea, most parts southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Mahe, some parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin area; Thus, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala, today the 30th May 2024.”

Heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural.

Heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

It further added that conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of Tamil Nadu during the next two to three days.

“The southwest monsoon is likely to hit the southern parts of Karnataka on June 2. The districts of Chamarajnagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu, besides the coastal districts of  Dakshina Kannada, Udupi are likely to receive showers,” C.S. Patil, a scientist at IMD, Bengaluru, said.

The forecast for June 2 states that heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Mandya districts.

