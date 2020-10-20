Southwest monsoon is not over yet: IMD

The usual period for the all-important Southwest monsoon is considered to be from June to September-end

Wet weather is likely to continue in the State as the Southwest monsoon, which was to end on September 30, has continued well into October. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the Southwest monsoon is yet to withdraw from southern India, which means that most parts of the State will continue to receive rain.

Last year too, the State had witnessed a prolonged monsoon season into October. The usual period for the all-important Southwest monsoon is considered to be from June to September-end.

IMD, Bengaluru’s C.S. Patil told The Hindu that the system was still favourable for monsoon and it was yet to withdraw from the southern States. “Last year too, we saw the monsoon continue till October. This system has to make way for the Northeast monsoon to set in, which could be around October 30, plus or minus seven days,” he said.

The KSNDMC rainfall forecast till Wednesday has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains over north interior Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, coastal Karnataka and Malnad regions, while widespread light to moderate rains with heavy rains over isolated places has been forecast in BBMP areas over the next two days.

Heavy rains have been causing mayhem in many parts of north Karnataka while coastal Karnataka saw massive flooding in mid-September. The State on the whole has received 27% excess rainfall this monsoon till September 30, compared to 23% excess last year.

As against the normal 840.7 mm, the State received 1,063.9 mm rainfall during the period. No district had deficient rainfall this time.

While only seven districts had normal rainfall (+19% to -19%), parts of north interior Karnataka and south interior Karnataka saw a huge departure from normal with many receiving excess rainfall (anywhere from 20% to 59%) and large excess (over 60%).