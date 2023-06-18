Southern Railway to run two special trains to clear rush

June 18, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Belagavi

Southern Railway will run Train Nos 06211 / 06212 Kochuveli-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal-Kochuveli Weekly Express Special to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No 06211 Kochuveli-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Weekly Express Special will leave Kochuveli at 5 p.m. on June 25 and July 2 and reach Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at 10 a.m. the next day.

Train No 06212 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal-Kochuveli Weekly Express Special will leave Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at 1 p.m. on June 19, June 26 and July 3 and reach Kochuveli at 6.50 a.m. the next day.

En route, the train will have stoppages at Quilon, Kayankulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Chenganasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palghat, Podanur, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur, in both directions.

The train will have a composition of two AC two-tier coaches, six AC three tier coaches, one AC three-tier economy coach, six sleeper class, one AC Pantry Car, one second class luggage-cum-brake vans with Divyang Jan coach, one generator-cum luggage and brake van, three general second class and one parcel van (22 coaches in all).

The fare for the trip on this train will be 1.3 times of the normal fare.

Cancellation

Train Nos 07379/07380 Kulem-Vasco-da-Gama-Kulem DEMU Special Train will be cancelled from June 19 to June 30 due to railway track-related work (through rail renewal) between Sankval and Vasco-da-Gama stations.

Regulation

Due to a line block for the launching of gangway foot overbridges at Jumnal and Minchnal stations, Train No 11305 Solapur-Gadag Daily Express, leaving Solapur on June 19 will be regulated for 90 minutes en route.