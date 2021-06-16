Southern Railway to resume train services from Mangaluru

Passengers have to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour

The Railways will resume services of several trains that had been discontinued owing to the lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. All are fully reserved trains. Passengers have to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

A release from Palakkad division of Southern Railway listed the trains with the date of resumption of service.

Train No.02685 Chennai central - Mangaluru Daily Superfast special - June 16

Train No. 02686 Mangaluru – Chennai Central Daily Superfast special - June 17

Train No. 06347 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mangaluru Daily special - June 16

Train No. 06348 Mangaluru - Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily special June 17

Train No. 06605 Mangaluru Central - Nagercoil Junction Daily (Eranad) special - June 16

Train No. 06606 Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Daily (Eranad) special June 17

Train No. 06323 Coimbatore Junction -Mangaluru Central Daily special - June 16

Train No. 06324 Mangaluru Central – Coimbatore Junction Daily special - June 16

Train No. 06628 Mangaluru – Chennai Central West Coast Daily Superfast special - June 16

Train No. 06627 Chennai Central - Mangaluru West Coast Daily Superfast special - June 17

Train No. 02620 Mangaluru – Lokmanya Tilak Matsyagandha Daily special - June 15

Train No. 02619 Lokmanya Tilak – Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Daily special - June 17