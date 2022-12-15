Southern Command Adventure Challenge Cup flagged off

December 15, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Teams participating in the Southern Command Adventure Challenge Cup-cum-Selection Trials 2022 at the Army Aqua Nodal Centre in Dandeli in Uttara Kannada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Belagavi-based Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre is organising the Southern Command Adventure Challenge Cup-cum-Selection Trials 2022 at the Army Aqua Nodal Centre in Dandeli in Uttara Kannada.

Commandant of MLIRC Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee on Thursday flagged off the three-day mega adventure event that includes mountain cycling, rock climbing, hill running and white water rafting.

Mountain cycling is a 12-km event that will test skills like riding, endurance and courage. This is followed by rock climbing up to 80 m on a natural rock face, hill running of 12 km distance and white water rafting on the Kali for a stretch of 15 km.

Nine teams from the Southern Command Theatre comprising 10 members each are participating.

The aim of the trials is to select the two best teams for the Army Adventure Cup 2022 scheduled from February 13 to February 19, 2023 at River Siang in the general area of Yingkiong, Arunachal Pradesh, said a release.

