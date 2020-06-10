Karnataka

South Western Rly. produces 70,451 face masks

South Western Railway has manufactured masks for the use of railway staff and others.

South Western Railway has manufactured masks for the use of railway staff and others.  

Employees and their family members contribute to the effort; 9,532 litres of sanitisers also manufactured

With the help of railway employees and their family members, South Western Railway has produced 70,451 face masks and 9,532 litres of sanitisers for the use of its employees, RPF personnel and freight service workers and others.

According to a release issued by the South Western Railway, the manufacture of face masks and sanitisers was part of the all-out efforts by the railway zone to supplement the health care initiatives of the Union government.

Many of the railway employees and their family members had volunteered to produce face masks and as on June 7, they have manufactured 70,451 face masks, the release said.

Employees of workshops in Hubballi and Mysuru and the railway divisions of Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysuru and their family members were involved in the manufacture of the masks and sanitisers.

The face masks being manufactured at the stitching and furbishing section of the workshops, were made using cotton cloth with bands for adjustments.

The sanitisers are being prepared at the laboratories of the railway workshops as per the composition prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of surgical spirit, Aloevera gel, Glycerol and scent.

Apart from the railway officials and employees, masks and sanitisers are provided to contract labourers working at loading and unloading points.

Hands-free dispensers

The Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway said in the release that the railway workshops in the zone had also fabricated simple tap-and-hand spray dispensers to help employees wash hands and apply sanitiser without any contact.

Both the tap-and-hand spray sanitiser dispensers are mechanically linked to pedals fixed at the bottom of a stand and can be operated by pressing the pedals, according to the release.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 11:56:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/south-western-rly-produces-70451-face-masks/article31798407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY