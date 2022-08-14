South Western railways celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Hubballi

Special Correspondent Belagavi
August 14, 2022 22:15 IST

Children participate in fancy dress competition organised by South Western railways in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Various events were organised at the General Stores Depot by the South Western railway in Hubballi as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Essay writing and Rangoli competition for employees, elocution competition and fancy dress for children and singing competition were held.

Participants enthusiastically participated by writing essays on ‘Vision of Indian after 100 years of Independence.’

A Rangoli competition on the theme of “India’s cultural Diversity”, children’s fancy dress on “Patriotism” and elocution competitions on the theme “India’s Freedom Fighters” were organised. The awards and gifts will be distributed on the Independence Day, said a release.

