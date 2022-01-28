South Western Railwayrecords 65% growth in revenue

General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore delivering the Republic Day speech at the railway headquarters in Hubballi on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

28 January 2022 00:48 IST

The zone has registered originating revenue of ₹4,385 crore

Even amid the challenges posed by to the COVID-19 situation, South Western Railway Zone has registered originating revenue of ₹4,385 crore which is 65% higher when compared to the previous year’s figure, General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore has said.

Delivering the Republic Day speech after unfurling the tricolour at the zonal headquarters here on Wednesday, Mr. Sanjeev Kishore said that the achievement has been made possible because of the remarkable resilience and unwavering commitment displayed by the railway officials and personnel.

“South Western Railway has carried 31.64 million tonnes of freight — 20% more than in the corresponding period last year, during this financial year till December 2021. Six newly manufactured BFNV rakes have been inducted for loading steel. Two parcel cargo express trains have commenced operations between Yesvantpur-Okha (Northern Railway) and Vasco-da-Gama-Azara (North Frontier Railway),” he said.

Emphasising on the priority given to railway safety, the General Manager said that security, improved services for passengers, enhanced freight loading and infrastructure development are the other key thrust areas of the zone. He said that the zone stood third in Indian Railways on the punctuality front.

Digital India

Mr. Sanjeev Kishore said that focus is on digitialisation and 450 PoS (Point of Sale) machines are being used onboard to help ease transactions and also facilitate cashless and contactless transactions. This apart, 83 new Automatic Ticket Vending Machines have been commissioned across the zone, he said.

Track doubling

During 2021, 169 km of railway track doubling has been completed and commissioned. Major works, including new coaching terminal at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru, with airport type of facilities and yard re-modelling at SSS Hubballi, have been completed.

“The zone has electrified 232 route kilometres on its network in the current fiscal and electrification of more than 200 route kilometres is targeted for completion in the next two months.Electronic Interlocking has been commissioned at 10 stations. Capital expenditure of the zone is 57% more than that of last year’s indicating the thrust on strengthening the network,” he said.

He said that while 147 km of complete track renewal has been completed, permanent speed restrictions have been removed/relaxed at 18 locations.As many as road overbridges and 12 road underbridge/subways have been constructed during the current fiscal. During the year, so far, 11 manned level crossing gates have been closed resulting in speeding up of 32 trains, he said.

Mr. Sanjeev Kishore listed out other steps taken by the zone and achievements in various sectors, including harnessing solar power and expanding green cover.

Senior railway officials Prashant Kumar Mishra, Arvind Malkhede, Alok Kumar and principal heads of various departments and officials were present.

At Railway High School

In the Republic Day celebrations at Railway High School, president of South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SWRWWO) Vandana Srivastava unfurled the tricolor.

As many as 85 grocery kits comprising rice, dal, oil and aata were distributed by SWRWWO to the housekeeping staff of Rail Soudha and railway colonies. A water purifier was donated to the Railway Hospital, Hubballi, and tiffin boxes were also given to all patients in the Railway Hospital on the occasion.

Vice-president of SWRWWO Bharti Mishra and other office-bearers were present.