South Western Railway wins All-India Railway Weightlifting Championship

South Western Railway Sports Association (SWRSA) emerged victorious at the All-India Railway Weightlifting Championship 2024-25 held at the Western Railway Sports Association in Mumbai from July 6 to 9. This marks SWRSA’s consecutive second triumph in this prestigious event.

SWRSA athlete M.R. Prabhu excelled in the 73 kg category, securing the gold medal, while Dilshad Hussain dominated the 93 kg category with another gold. The heavyweight category saw Abhishek B. Horkeri lifting his way to gold in the 120+ kg division, setting a remarkable Indian Railways Record by lifting 1,112.5 kg, thus establishing himself as the highest load Power Lifter in India.

Shanku Krupa Rao demonstrated his prowess by securing the silver medal in the 83 kg category, while S. Elasvarasan and Suraj Kumar Singh displayed commendable performances, earning the bronze medals in the 93 kg and 105 kg categories respectively.

General Manager of SWR, Arvind Srivastava, felicitated all the winners at Rail Soudha and extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the athletes, coaches, and support staff, said a release by Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR.