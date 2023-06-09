South Western Railway well prepared for monsoon, say authorities

June 09, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Ahead of monsoon setting in in the State, South Western Railway has taken steps well in advance to face the challenges or problems that it might crop up during the rainy season.

According to a press release issued by the railway zone, it has already conducted comprehensive safety inspections and implemented necessary safety measures in anticipation of the forthcoming monsoon season.

As per the press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde, these proactive measures are aimed at preventing any harm to railway property, ensure passenger safety and maintain uninterrupted train services.

Special emphasis has been placed on the ghat sections such as Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road in Mysuru Division and Castle Rock-Kulem in Hubballi Division, the release said.

The zone has made arrangements to receive timely weather warning alerts from India Meteorological Department, particularly, those relating to heavy rainfall and cyclone. Any warning will be immediately passed on to the field units and stations, it said.

As per the release, vulnerable locations in the railway divisions have been critically reviewed and inspected by the section engineers concerned and watchmen/patrolmen have been deputed at each such locations. Efforts have been made to eliminate muck or garbage from the drainage system in track areas, especially in yards, to prevent water stagnation.

After joint inspections of electrified areas by officials were carried out to identify trees, which during monsoon may cause damage to overhead equipment (OHE), signals, track or any other railway installations, such trees have been trimmed.

Monsoon reserves

The reserved stocks of boulders on designated bridges/locations have been checked and shortfall made good. Such monsoon reserves are available at Castle Rock, Kulem, Tinaighat, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road and Chitradurga.

Earthmoving equipment are also available on standby at critical locations. Sufficient inventory of torches, diesel, cotton waste, fuses, match boxes and detonators is being maintained.

As per the release, emergency patrolling will be started on receipt of weather warning message. This apart, stationary watchmen have been deployed for observing water levels, drainage flow, falling of trees on track or any other thing obstructing traffic.

And, these watchmen and other staff have received comprehensive training for attending to any emergency and they have also been counselled through intensive drives and workshops.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore has directed all officers to accord first priority to safety, especially during monsoon. He has instructed the engineering officials concerned to maintain strict vigil and have close coordination with local authorities to be prepared for sudden rain, storms or changes in weather conditions, the release said.

