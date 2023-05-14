South Western Railway to run summer special trains to clear extra rush of passengers

May 14, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Belagavi

To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Western Railway will run summer special trains between Narsapur and Yesvantpur.

Train No 07687 Narsapur-Yesvantpur Summer Special left Narsapur at 3.10 p.m. on May 14 to reach Yesvantpur at 10.50 a.m. the next day.

Train No 07687 will arrive and leave stations en route at Palakollu at 3.40 p.m./3.42 p.m., Bhimavaram Town 4 p.m./4.02 p.m., Akividu 4.25 p.m./4.27 p.m., Kaikulur 4.45 p.m./4.47 p.m., Gudivada 5.38 p.m./5.40 p.m., Vijayawada 6.55 p.m./7.05 p.m., Guntur 7.50 p.m./7.55 p.m., Narsaraopet 8.40 p.m./8.41 p.m., Donakonda 9.37 p.m./9.38 p.m., Markapur Road 10.02 p.m./10.03 p.m., Giddallur 10.59 p.m./11 p.m., Nandyal 1.15 a.m./1.20 a.m., Dhone 4.45 a.m./4.50 a.m., Anantpur 6.33 a.m./6.35 a.m., Dharmavaram 7.18 a.m./7.20 a.m., Penukonda 8.10 a.m./8.11 a.m., Hindupur 8.40 a.m./8.42 a.m. and Yelahanka at 10.04 a.m. and 10.06 a.m.

In the return direction, Train 07688 Yesvantpur-Narsapur Summer Special will leave Yesvantpur at 2.20 p.m. on May 15 and arrive at Narsapur at 8.30 a.m. the next day.

Train No 07688 will arrive and leave stations en route at Yelahanka at 2.38 p.m./2.40 p.m., Hindupur 3.53 p.m./3:55 p.m., Penukonda 4.57 p.m./4.58 p.m., Dharmavaram 6.20 p.m./6.25 p.m., Anantpur 7 p.m./7.02 p.m., Dhone 8.55 p.m./9 p.m., Nandyal 10.25 p.m./10.30 p.m., Giddallur 11.29 p.m./11.30 p.m., Markapur Road 00.20 a.m./00.21 a.m., Donakonda 00.45 a.m./00.46 a.m., Narsaraopet 1.39 a.m./1.40 a.m., Guntur 3.35 a.m./3.40 a.m., Vijayawada 4.50 a.m./5 a.m., Gudivada 5.48 a.m./5.50 a.m., Kaikulur 6.20 a.m./6.22 a.m., Akividu 6.43 a.m./6.45 a.m., Bhimavaram Town 7.05 a.m./7.07 a.m. and Palakollu at 7.37 a.m. and 7.39 a.m.

The special trains will have a composition of 21 coaches, i.e., two AC two-tier coaches, five AC three-tier coaches, 11 second class sleeper coaches, three general second class coaches and two second class-cum-luggage and brake van coaches.

Meanwhile, South Western Railway will eliminate stoppage at Vyasa Colony Station, due to road underbridge work at Vyasa Colony Yard.

Train Nos 06245/06246 Hosapete-Harihar-Harihar Daily Passenger Specials will not have stoppage at Vyasa Colony Station till May 23.

Train Nos 07395/07396 Ballari-Harihar-Ballari DEMU Specials will not have stoppage at Vyasa Colony Station from May 15 to May 20 and from May 22 to May 23.