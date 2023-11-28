South Western Railway to run special weekly express trains between Hubballi-Kottayam to meet demand, clear rush

November 28, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

South Western Railway has decided to run special weekly express trains between SSS Hubballi and Kottayam railway stations to cater to the increase in demand and to clear extra rush of passengers, a release said.

Train Nos 07305/07306 SSS Hubballi-Kottayam-SSS Hubballi Weekly Special Express will run eight trips.

Train Nos 07305 SSS Hubballi-Kottayam Weekly Special Express will leave SSS Hubballi at 10.30 a.m. on Saturdays from December 2 to November 20, 2024 and arrive at Kottayam at 8.15 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 07306 Kottayam-SSS Hubballi Special Weekly Express will leave Kottayam at 11 a.m. on Sundays from December 12 to January 21, 2024 and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 9.50 a.m. the next day.

En route, these trains will have stoppage at Haveri, Ranebennur, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Chikkabanavara, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Whitefield, Bangarpet, Salem, Erode, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town in both directions.

Train Nos 07307/07308 SSS Hubballi-Kottayam-SSS Hubballi Weekly Special Express will run seven trips.

Train Nos 07307 SSS Hubballi-Kottayam Special Weekly Express will leave SSS Hubballi at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays from December 5 to January 1, 2024 and arrive at Kottayam at 8.15 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 07308 Kottayam-SSS Hubballi Special Weekly Express will leave Kottayam at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays from December 6 to January 17, 2024 and reach SSS Hubballi at 9.50 a.m. the next day.

Both the pairs of trains will consist of one AC Two-Tier coach, one AC Three-Tier coach, 10 Second Class Sleeper coaches, four General Second Class coaches, and two Luggage-cum-Brake Vans/Divyangjan coaches.

Linen and bedroll will not be provided on these trains and passengers can make their own arrangements, the release said.

For more information, passengers are advised to contact their nearest railway stations or visit the official website: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or dial helpline number 139.

