South Western Railway to run special trains to clear passenger rush

The South Western Railway has decided to run special trains between Yesvantpur Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal and Kalaburagi to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 06523/06524 Yesvantpur – Kalaburagi – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal station Special Express (one trip) departed from Yesvantpur on Sunday at 8:40 p.m. It will reach Kalaburagi station at 07.45 a.m. on Monday.

In the return direction, Train No. 06524 will depart from Kalaburagi on Monday at 9.30 a.m. and reach Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal station at 8.30 p.m. the same day.

The special train will have stoppages at Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantpur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, and Shahabad in both directions.

The special train will consist of a total of 18 coaches including AC Two tier-1, AC Three tier-1, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-4, Second Class Luggage cum Brake Van/Divyangjan Coach -2.

Train No. 06589/06590 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal – Kalaburagi - Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Special Express (one trip). Train No. 06589 will depart from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal on Monday at 8.00 p.m. and reach Kalaburagi station at 7.45 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06590 will depart from Kalaburagi on Tuesday at 9.30 a.m. and reach Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal station at 8.30 p.m. the same day. The special train will have stoppages at Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantpur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, and Shahabad in both directions. The special train will consist of a total of 18 coaches including AC Two tier-2, AC Three tier-2, Sleeper Class-6, General Second Class-6, Second Class Luggage cum Brake Van and Divyangjan Coach -2.

Train No. 06597 will depart from Yesvantpur on Tuesday at 11.50 p.m. and reach Kalaburagi station at 11.30 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 06598 will depart from Kalaburagi on Wednesday at 1.30 p.m. and reach Yesvantpur station at 11.55 p.m. the same day. The special train will have stoppages at Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantpur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, and Shahabad in both directions. The special train will consist of a total of 21 coaches including AC Two tier-2, AC Three tier-6, Sleeper Class-7, General Second Class-4, Second Class Luggage cum Brake Van with Generator -2.

Train No. 06519/06520 Yesvantpur-Kalaburagi-Yesvantpur Special Express (1 trip). Train No. 06519 will depart from Yesvantpur on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) at 08:40 pm and reach Kalaburagi station at 07:45 am the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 06520 will depart from Kalaburagi on July 14, 2024 (Sunday) at 09:30 am and reach Yesvantpur station at 09:40 pm the same day. The special train will have stoppages at Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantpur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, and Shahabad in both directions. The special train will consist of a total of 19 coaches including First AC cum AC Two tier -1, AC Two tier-2, AC Three tier-2, Sleeper Class-6, General Second Class-6, Second Class Luggage cum Brake Van and Divyangjan Coach -2.

SWR is running special trains between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru and Pandharpur stations for the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush.

Train No. 06295 Bengaluru-Pandharpur-SMVT Bengaluru Special Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru on Monday at 10 p.m. and reach Pandharpur station at 6.20 p.m. the following day. Train No. 06296 will return from Pandharpur station on Tuesday at 8 p.m. and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 12.30 p.m. the following day.

The special trains will halt at the following stations in both directions: Tumakuru, Gubbi, Nittur, Tiptur, Arsikere, Birur, Chikjajur, Davangere, Harihar, Ranibennur, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa, Khanapur, Belagavi, Gokak Road, Ghatprabha, Raybag, Chinchli, Kudachi, Ugar Khurd, Miraj, Kavathe-Mahankal, Dhalgaon and Sangola. They will consist of a total of 20 coaches including AC Two tier-1, AC Three tier-1, Sleeper Class-12, General Second Class-4, SLRD-2.

Train No. 06297 SMVT Bengaluru-Pandharpur one-way express special via Tumakuru, Arsikere and Hubballi will leave SMVT Bengaluru on Tuesday at 10 p.m. and reach Pandharpur station at 6.20 p.m. the next day. En-route, it will halt at Tumakuru, Gubbi, Nittur, Tiptur, Arsikere, Birur, Chikjajur, Davangere, Harihar, Ranibennur, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa, Khanapur, Belagavi, Gokak Road, Ghatprabha, Raybag, Chinchli, Kudachi, Ugar Khurd, Miraj, Kavathe-Mahankal, Dhalgaon and Sangola stations.

Train No. 06298 Pandharpur-SMVT Bengaluru one-way special express via Arsikere, Hassan & Kunigal will leave Pandharpur on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 3.10 p.m. the next day. En-route, it halts at Sangola, Dhalgaon, Kavathe-Mahankal, Miraj, Ugar Khurd, Kudachi, Chinchli, Raybag, Ghatprabha, Gokak Road, Belagavi, Khanapur, Londa, Alnavar, Dharwad, SSS Hubballi, SMM Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Chikjajur, Birur, Arsikere, Hassan, Channarayapatna and Kunigal stations.

Train Nos. 06297/06298 will consist of a total of 20 coaches including AC First Class-1, AC Two tier-2, AC Three tier-2, Sleeper Class-6, General Second Class-7, SLRD-2.

Passengers can visit the Indian Railways website (www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in) or dial 139 to access booking and schedule information.

Temporary stoppage at Maddur

The temporary one-minute stoppages for Train No. 16315/16316 Mysuru-Kochuveli-Mysuru Daily Express and Train No. 16231 Mayiladuturai-Mysuru Daily Express at Maddur station will be continued from July 29 to September 30, 2024.

Temporary stoppage at Alur

The temporary one-minute stoppages for Train No. 16515/16516 Yesvantpur-Karwar-Yesvantpur Tri-weekly Express, Train No. 16575/16576 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Jn-Yesvantpur Gomteshwara Tri-weekly Express and Train No. 16539/16540 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Jn-Yesvantpur Weekly Express at Alur halt station will be continued up to September 30, 2024.