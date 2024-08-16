South Western Railway to run special trains to Belagavi and Vijayapura to clear holiday rush

In order to clear the extra rush on account of holidays and for the benefit of railway passengers, the South Western Railway (SWR) will run special trains on the Yeshwantpur-Belagavi and SMVT Bengaluru-Vijayapura section, an official release said.

Accordingly, train no. 06555 Yeshwantpur-Belagavi Special Express will leave Yeshwantpur on September 5 at 7.30 p.m. and reach Belagavi the next day at 7.15 a.m. In the return direction, train no. 06556 will leave Belagavi on September 6 at 8.45 a.m. and reach Yeshwantpur the same day at 8 p.m. The train will halt at Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa, and Khanapur stations in both directions.

Train no. 06557 Yeshwantpur-Belagavi-Yeshwantpur Special Express will leave Yeshwantpur on September 6 at 10.15 p.m. and reach Belagavi the next day at 10.15 a.m. In the return direction, train no. 06558 will leave Belagavi on September 8 at 5.30 p.m. and reach Yeshwantpur the next day at 4.30 a.m. The train will halt at Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa, and Khanapur stations in both directions.

Train No. 06577 SMVT Bengaluru-Vijayapura special express will leave SMVT Bengaluru on September 5 at 9 p.m. and reach Vijayapura the next day at 2.05 p.m. In the return direction, train no. 06578 will leave Vijayapura on September 6 at 7 p.m. and reach SMVT Bengaluru the next day at 11.15 a.m. The train will halt at Chikbanavar, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Chikjajur, Chitradurg, Rayadurg, Ballari Cantt., Tornagallu, Hosapete, Koppal, Gadag, Badami, Bagalkot, and Almatti stations in both directions.

For booking and schedule information, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or call 139.

Temporary stoppage

The Indian Railways has decided to provide a one-minute temporary stoppage for train no. 16228 Talguppa-Mysuru Daily Express at Malleswaram station on an experimental basis for three months, with effect from October 22, 2024, to January 21, 2025. Accordingly, this train will arrive and depart Malleswaram station at 4:34/4:35 a.m. the release said.