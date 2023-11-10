South Western Railway to run special trains, augment coaches to meet festival demand

November 10, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

To clear extra rush of passengers during Deepavali, South Western Railway has decided to run special express trains between Yesvantpur and Bidar stations and, also, additional coaches are being temporarily attached to some trains to meet the demand, a release said.

Train No 06507 Yesvantpur-Bidar Special Express will leave Yesvantpur on November 13 at 11.15 p.m. and reach Bidar on November 14 at 12.15 p.m. Train No 06508 Bidar-Yesvantpur Special Express will leave Bidar on November 14 at 2.30 p.m. and reach Yesvantpur on November 15 at 4 p.m.

The special train comprises a total of 16 coaches, one AC two-tier coach, three AC three-tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and two second class luggage-cum-brake vans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional coaches

Train No 17301 Mysuru-Belagavi Daily Express has been temporarily augmented with one additional sleeper class coach till November 14.

Train No 17302 Belagavi-Mysuru Daily Express will have one additional sleeper class coach till November 17.

Train No 17391 KSR Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi Daily Express will have one additional sleeper class coach till November 16.

Train No 17392 SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express and Train No 17307 Mysuru-Bagalkot Basava Daily Express will have one additional sleeper class coach each till November 15.

Train No 17308 Bagalkot-Mysuru Basava Daily Express will have one additional sleeper class coach from November 11 to 16, while Train No 17309 Yesvantpur-Vasco-da-Gama Express will have one additional sleeper class coach from November 11 to 15.

Train No 17310 Vasco-da-Gama-Yesvantpur Express will have with one additional sleeper class till November 14.

Train No 16593 KSR Bengaluru-Nanded Daily Express, Train No 16545 Yesvantpur-Karatagi Daily Express and Train No 16585 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Daily Express will have one additional sleeper class coach on November 11.

Train No 16594 Nanded-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express, Train No 16546 Karatagi-Yesvantpur Daily Express and Train No 16586 Murdeshwar-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Daily Express will have one additional sleeper class coach on November 11 and 12.

Train No 06586 Belagavi-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Express Special and Train No 06232 Vijayapura-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Express will have one additional sleeper class coach on November 14.

Train No 06546 Vijayapura-Yesvantpur Daily Express Special will be temporarily augmented with one additional sleeper class coach and one AC three-tier coach on November 11.

Train No 06546 Vijayapura-Yesvantpur Daily Express Special will have one additional sleeper class coach on November 12.

Train No 12079 KSR Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi Janshatabdi Express and Train No 12080 SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Janshatabdi Express will be temporarily augmented with two additional non-AC chair cars till November 12, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.