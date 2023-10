South Western Railway to run new train from Bidar to Yesvantpur via Kalaburagi

October 30, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway will run a new train between Bidar and Yesvantpur through Kalaburagi.

Train Nos 16577/16578 Yesvantpur-Bidar-Yesvantpur Weekly Express will run from November 4, starting from Yesvantpur.

Train No 16577 Yesvantpur-Bidar Weekly Express will leave Yesvantpur at 11.15 p.m. and reach Bidar at 1.30 p.m. the next day.

This train will stop en route at Yelahanka at 11.33 p.m. and leave at 11.35 p.m., Gauribidanur at 12.27 a.m./12.28 a.m., Hindupur at 12.47 a.m./12.48 a.m., Dharmavaram at 3.55 a.m./4 a.m., Anantapur at 4.38 a.m./4.40 a.m., Guntakal at 6.05 a.m./6.10 a.m., Mantralayam Road at 7.39 a.m./7.40 a.m., Raichur at 8.03 a.m./8.05 a.m., Yadgir at 9.08 a.m./9.10 a.m., Wadi at 10.10 a.m./10.15 a.m., Shahabad at 10.43 a.m./10.45 a.m., Kalaburagi at 11.10 a.m./11.15 a.m., Kamalapur at 12.04 p.m./12.05 p.m. and reach Humnabad at 12.34 p.m. and leave at 12.35 p.m.

Train No 16578 will leave Bidar at 2.40 p.m. and arrive at Yesvantpur at 4 a.m. the next day.

En route, this train will stop at Humnabad at 3.01 p.m. and leave at 3.02 p.m., Kamalapur at 3.31 p.m./3.32 p.m., Kalaburagi at 5 p.m./5.05 p.m., Shahabad at 5.30 p.m./5.32 p.m., Wadi at 5.40 p.m./5.45 p.m., Yadgir at 6.04 p.m./6.05 p.m., Raichur at 7.13 p.m./7.15 p.m., Mantralayam Road at 7.39 p.m./7.40 p.m., Guntakal at 9.40 p.m./9.45 p.m., Anantapur at 10.48 p.m./10.50 p.m., Dharmavaram at 11.40 p.m./11.45 p.m., Hindupur at 12.54 a.m./12.55 a.m., Gauribidanur at 1.14 a.m./1.15 a.m. and reach Yelahanka at 2.08 a.m. and leave at 2.10 a.m.

The train will have a composition of one AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class luggage-cum-brake van with disabled friendly compartment and one luggage-cum-brake van with generator.