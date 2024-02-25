South Western Railway to revise schedule of Hubballi-Dadar Express up to Kudachi

February 25, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway will revise timings of Train No 17317 SSS Hubball-Dadar Express between SSS Hubballi and Kudachi stations with effect from February 29. This train will leave SSS Hubballi at 3.40 p.m. (instead of 3 p.m.) to reach Dharwad at 4.02 p.m. and leave at 4.04 p.m., Alnavar 4.39 p.m. and 4.40 p.m., Londa 5.18 p.m./5.20 p.m., Belagavi 6.15 p.m./6.20 p.m., Ghataprabha 7.20 p.m./7.21 p.m., Chikkodi Road 7.35 p.m./7.36 p.m., Raibag 7.50 p.m./7.51 p.m. and Kudachi at 8.08 p.m./8.09 p.m.

Central Railway has notified diversion/regulation of the following trains due to doubling works at Nimblak, Vilad, Vamburi stations.

Train No 12628 New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru Express journey commencing from New Delhi on February 24 to 28 will be regulated for 30 minutes in Central Railway zone.

Train No 12627 KSR Bengaluru-New Delhi Express journey commencing from KSR Bengaluru on February 26 and 28 will be diverted to run via Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Igatpuri and Manmad stations.

Train No 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco-da-Gama Express journey commencing from Hazrat Nizamuddin on February 26 and 28 will be diverted to run via Manmad, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala and Pune stations.

Train No 22685 Yesvantpur-Chandigarh Express journey commencing from Yesvantpur on February 28 will be diverted to run via Miraj, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan and Manmad stations.

Train No 16515 Yesvantpur-Karwar Express journey commencing from Yesvantpur on February 28 will be regulated for 90 minutes between Mangaluru Jn. and Mulki section due to safety related works at Nandikur station.

Temporary stops

It has been decided to provide temporary stoppage for the following four pairs of trains at Chincholi station during the Mayakka Devi Jatra till March 1.

Trains with numbers 11021 Dadar-Tirunelveli Tri-weekly Express, 11022 Tirunelveli-Dadar Tri-weekly Express, 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Tri-weeky Express, 11006 Puducherry-Dadar Tri-weekly Express, 11035 Dadar-Mysuru Weekly Express, 11036 Mysuru-Dadar Weekly Express, 17415 Tirupati-Kolhapur Daily Express and 17416 Kolhapur-Tirupati Daily Express will have temporary stoppages.

Some trains, which were earlier notified to be cancelled / partially cancelled due to engineering works between Mavinakere and Hole Narsipur stations, will now be restored and run as per their schedule.

Trains with numbers 06213 Arsikere-Mysuru and 16225 Mysuru-Shivamogga Town have been restored.

South Western Railway has decided to continue temporary stoppages for Train Nos 16227/16228 Mysuru-Talguppa-Mysuru Express at Arasalu for one minute and Train Nos 16206/16205 Mysuru-Talguppa-Mysuru Express at Arasalu and Kumsi stations for one minute with effect from February 24 to August 23, with the existing timings.

Change in services

In connection with essential engineering work related to the construction of a road overbridge along with a sub-way in lieu of Level Crossing No 92 between Somanayakkanpatti and Patchur stations, changes will be effected to train services. Trains with numbers 16219 Chamarajanagar-Tirupati will be cancelled on February 26 and 27, March 11 and 12, 16220 Tirupati-Chamarajanagar will be cancelled on February 27 and 28, March 12 and 13, 16204 Tirupati-MGR Chennai Central will be cancelled on February 27 and 28, March 12 and 13, 16203 MGR Chennai Central-Tirupati will be cancelled on February 27 and 28, March 12 and 13, 16021 MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru will be cancelled on February 26 and 27, March 11 and 12, 16022 Mysuru-MGR Chennai Central will be cancelled on February 27 and 28, March 12 and 13, 20623 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru will be cancelled on February 27 and 28, March 12 and 13, 20624 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru on February 27 and 28, March 12 and 13, 12658 KSR Bengaluru-MGR Chennai Central on February 26 and 27, March 11 and 12, 12657 MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru February 27 and 28, March 12 and 13, 12683 Ernakulam-SMVT Bengaluru March 11 and 12 and 12684 SMVT Bengaluru-Ernakulam on March 12.

