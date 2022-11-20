South Western Railway to cancel, divert trains

November 20, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway will cancel and divert some trains to felicitate work of some railway lines.

Due to Pre Non-Interlocking and Non-Interlocking for commissioning of Gunji Phase-I and Khanapur Phase-III work in view of Londa - Miraj section doubling, the following train services will be cancelled or diverted: Train No. 17331 Miraj - SSS Hubballi Express will be cancelled from November 22 to December 2; Train No. 17332 SSS Hubballi - Miraj Express, 07351/07352 Miraj - Londa - Miraj Express Special, 17333/17334 Miraj - Castle Rock - Miraj Express will be cancelled from November 22 to November 30.

Train No. 11098 Ernakulam - Pune Express commencing journey from Ernakulam on November 21 and November 28 will be diverted to run via Madgaon, Majorda, Madure, Roha, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala & Pune, skipping stoppages at Sanvordem, Kulem, Castle Rock, Londa, Belagavi, Ghatprabha, Miraj, Sangli, Karad and Satara stations.

Train No. 12782 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Mysuru Express commencing journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin on November 21 and November 28 will be diverted to run via Pune, Daund, Solapur, Hotgi, Gadag and SSS Hubballi, skipping stoppages at Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi and Dharwad stations.