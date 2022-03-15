South Western Railway teams win medals in sports events

March 15, 2022 19:56 IST

All India Railway Sports Championships was organised in Secunderabad recently

Sports teams from South Western Railway have won prizes in the All India Railway Sports Championships held recently.

The South Western Railway team won one gold, five silver and one bronze medals in the 68th All India Railway Weightlifting Championship.

Lokchand S. secured the gold medal in the 96 kg category, Manjunath Marati S. Sarvanan, M. Ezhilarasan, Ajeet Singh, S. Vikram bagged the silver medals and Mukesh B. secured the bronze medal.

They were trained by coach P. Muralikrishnan.

For the third time in a row, South Western Railway emerged as the champions in the Indian Railway Cycling Track Championship held at Secunderabad recently.

Ashwin Patil won the gold medal in the 4,000 m Team Pursuit Cycling, Raju Bhati won the gold medal in the 4,000 m Individual Pursuit Cycling, Sachin Desai won the gold medal in 20 km Point Race Cycling, Ranjit Singh won the silver in the 1,000 m Sprint Cycling and Sandesh Uppar won the bronze medal in the 1,000 m Individual Time Trial Cycling.

In the team events, Ashwin Patil, Raju Bhati, Ranjit Singh and Sachin Desai won the gold medal in the 4,000 m Team Pursuit Cycling and Sachin Desai, Ranjit Singh and J.K. Ashwin won the gold medal in the 1,000 m Team Sprint Cycling. They were trained by coach Nijappa Enteth and led by team Manager Vijaya Singh Rajput.

South Western Railway Sports Association stood fourth in the Indian Railways Golf championship held at Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareili. M. Jaiveer won the individual bronze medal.

General Manager Sanjeev Kisore has congratulated the champions and the sports association led by Sanjeev Katware and Ajay Jain.