South Western Railway taking steps for passenger welfare and convenience

May 30, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - BELAGAVI

South Western Railway is implementing some measures for passenger welfare and convenience.

They include introduction, regulation, cancellation and diversion of trains and cancellation of stoppages.

Due to railway-related works at Mulanur Yard, the following trains will be regulated: Train No 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanniyakumari Daily Express leaving KSR Bengaluru on June 1 will be regulated for 60 minutes en route.

Train No 16219 Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Daily Express leaving Chamarajanagar on June 1 will be regulated for 40 minutes en route.

Eastern Railway has notified running a one-way superfast express special train (02253) between Kolkata and SSS Hubballi to clear extra rush of passengers. Accordingly, the train left Kolkata at 9.40 p.m. on May 29 to reach SSS Hubballi at 4 p.m. on May 31.

As notified by Eastern Railway, the following trains will be diverted and regulated due to power and traffic block for work on the road overbridge over the railway portion of the Dankuni-Kharagpur section: Train No 12510 Guwahati-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Tri-weekly Superfast Express leaving Guwahati on June 4, 5, 6 and 13 will be diverted to run via Dankuni, Howrah and Kharagpur.

Train No 22502 New Tinsukia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express leaving New Tinsukia on June 2 and 16 will be diverted to run via Dankuni, Howrah and Kharagpur.

Train No 12254 Bhagalpur-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express leaving Bhagalpur on May 31 will be regulated for 90 minutes over Eastern Railway.

Train No 15228 Muzaffarpur-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express leaving Muzaffarpur on June 12 will be regulated for 90 minutes over Eastern Railway.

Due to poor patronage, South Central Railway has decided to close the following seven un-remunerative halt stations of the Vijayawada division for passenger service, effective on June 1: Kolanukonda Halt (Vijayawada-Gudur section), Viravalli Halt (Vijayawada-Duvvada section), Unguturu Halt (Vijayawada-Duvvada section), Brahmanagudem Halt (Vijayawada-Duvvada section), BaIabhadrapuram Halt (Vijayawada-Duvvada section), Timmapuram Halt (Vijayawada-Duvvada section) and Chintaparru Halt (Vijayawada-Narasapur section).

This decision has been taken after a thorough review of the passenger traffic and revenue generated by these stations.

The following trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled and regulated due to engineering works for commissioning of Ugar Khurd-Vijayanagar line doubling.

Train No 17332 SSS Hubballi-Miraj Daily Express will be cancelled from till June 6.

Train No 17331 Miraj-SSS Hubballi Daily Express will be cancelled till June 7.

Train No 17333 Miraj-Castle Rock Daily Express will be cancelled till June 6.

Train No 17334 Castle Rock-Miraj Daily Express will be cancelled till June 6.

Train No 17415 Tirupati-Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) Haripriya Express, leaving Tirupati [till June 5] will be partially cancelled between Belagavi and Kolhapur and it will be short terminated at Belagavi.

Train No 17416 Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur)-Tirupati Haripriya Express leaving Kolhapur [till June 6] will be partially cancelled between Kolhapur and Belagavi and it will originate from Belagavi, instead of Kolhapur.

Train No 16590 Miraj-KSR Bengaluru Rani Chennamma Express leaving Miraj on June 2, 3 and 6 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes.

Train No 16590 Miraj-KSR Bengaluru Rani Chennamma Express leaving Miraj on May 31, June 1, 4 and 5 will be rescheduled by 30 minutes.

Train No 12630 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on June 2 will be regulated for 60 minutes at Miraj.

Train No 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express leaving Ernakulam on June 5 will be regulated for 40 minutes at Miraj.

Train No 16542 Pandharpur-Yesvantpur Express leaving Pandharpur on June 2 will be rescheduled by 60 minutes.