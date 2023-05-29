HamberMenu
SWR updates unreserved ticketing system app to enable seamless transition while switching handsets

The Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) for passengers to book unreserved tickets online

May 29, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Comes in handy: Until now, the UTS mobile application has allowed commuters to book tickets and season tickets for suburban trains.

Comes in handy: Until now, the UTS mobile application has allowed commuters to book tickets and season tickets for suburban trains. | Photo Credit: File Photo

South Western Railway (SWR) has updated the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app focusing on simplifying the process of switching handsets and ensuring a seamless transition from one device to another.

The app has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) for passengers to book unreserved tickets online.

The enhanced UTS mobile app is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde said, “With the latest update, UTS aims to further empower its users by simplifying the process of switching handsets and ensuring a seamless transition from one device to another, and effortlessly transfer all your UTS application data, including ticket history, preferences, and user details, from your old handset to your new device.”

Passengers can use the UTS app to book unreserved journey, season tickets, and platform tickets. They can book general tickets from an originating station located within 20 km radius of their location.

SWR secures top rank in key performance indices

SWR has become the leading zonal railway in terms of Key Performance Indices (KPIs) as of March 2023.

According to SWR, KPIs are a complex system of measurement of performance of railways in various spheres, including safety, freight, human resource, finance and operational parameters, and reflects the overall performance of the zone.

