South Western Railway signs agreement with JSW

December 31, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway has entered into an agreement with JSW Minerals Rail Logistics Private Limited for the operation of five BOBSNS rakes, a special type of wagon with side discharge arrangement for unloading iron ore from mines at Siding, Sasalu and Swamihalli to JSW steel plant at Tornagallu.

This is in addition to the seven rakes for which an agreement was signed on October 17 this year.

Thus, a total of 12 BOBSNS rakes shall be procured by JSW Minerals Rail Logistics Private Limited. The rake is manufactured by Titagarh Rail System Limited, Kolkata, and the first rake is expected to operate from April 2024.

JSW Minerals Rail Logistics Private Limited is investing ₹29.57 crore per rake. A rebate of 10% is granted to the customer on base freight for every booking. Introduction of BOBSNS wagon will ease out the unloading difficulty through wagon tippler or manually. The capacity of this rake is 3.5% more than the 59 BOXN rake and it will save about two hours unloading time per rake of goods compared to regular BOXN rakes.

The agreement was signed by Chief Commercial Manager, Freight Marketing, South Western Railway, A. Sundar and Executive Vice-President (Planning and Logistics) JSW, Sushil Nowal.

Principal Chief Commercial Manager, SWR, Satya Prakash Shastri, Deputy Chief Commercial Manager, Freight Service, SWR, Arvinda Herle G. and JSW officials were present, said a release.