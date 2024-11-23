ADVERTISEMENT

South Western Railway, SBI sign pact for enhanced banking services

Published - November 23, 2024 07:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway (SWR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank of India for providing enhanced banking services for railway personnel under the Railway Salary Package (RSP).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, this collaboration aims at improving employee welfare by offering tailored financial solutions, including automatic upgrade of existing SBI salary accounts to RSP through a simple application process.

Railway Salary Package includes benefits such as free access to SBI’s extensive ATM network and limited free transactions at other bank ATMs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Employees can enjoy Anywhere Banking through SBI’s internet and mobile banking platforms, including the YONO app. Additionally, the package offers free shopping-cum-ATM/debit cards for primary and joint account holders and personalized financial advisory services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Employees benefit from comprehensive insurance coverage, including ₹1 crore Personal Accident Insurance and ₹1.6 crore Air Accident Insurance.

The other features include disability coverage, Child Education Assistance, Girl Child Marriage Assistance and add-ons for medical emergencies like ambulance services and plastic surgery expenses.

Simplified access to loans, free NEFT/RTGS transactions, free demand drafts and concessions on locker rents are also available. The association provides additional benefits to family members of the employees, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US