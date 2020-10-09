South Western Railway saves ₹ 1.78 crore on electribity bills last financial year

Such saving is expected to rise to Rs. 1.88 crore in the current financial year

Installation of solar power generation units across the South Western Railway Zone has resulted in saving ₹ 1.78 crore in electricity bills during the last financial year. Such saving is expected to rise to ₹ 1.88 crore in the current financial year.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, the railway zone generated 4.4 million units of electricity using solar power generation stations and it is expected to increase to 4.6 million units this year.

In accordance with the Indian Railway’s plan to produce about 1,000 MW of solar power and 200 MW of wind power progressively by 2021-22, the South Western Railway had taken major steps towards harnessing solar power, the release said.

The railway zone has taken up installation of solar panels at stations, service buildings, level crossing gates and other steps across the zone with an aim to contributing towards meeting power needs of all railway stations and also save expenditure, the release said.

According to the release, South Western Railway has provided 4.37 MW solar power plants on developer (Renewable Energy Supply Co) mode and also 165 kWp solar plant through the zone.

Rooftop solar power plants have been set up in 128 stations in the zone, including major stations in Hubballi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Yesvantpur, Hosapete, Gadag and Ballari.

This apart seven service buildings, including Rail Soudha, West and Central Wing of Divisional Railway Manager’s Office and Railway Hospital in Hubballi, Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, Parcel Office and Railway Hospital in Bengaluru and the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office in Mysuru.

The workshops and sheds have also been provided with solar rooftop plants. In addition, 221 level crossings are provided solar photo voltaic cell lights, the release said.

As per the release, the South Western Railway is expanding its solar initiatives and plans to opt for land-based solar plants on track-side land and also vacant railway land.

Tenders

Rail Energy Management Co. Ltd., a public sector unit of the Ministry of Railways, has already floated a tender for land-based solar plants of 20 MWp in vacant land and 8.3 MWp on land by the side of tracks in South Western Railway limits, the release said. According to the authorities, the land has already been identified for further installation of 98 MW power plants.