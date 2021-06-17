South Western Railway resumes train services

17 June 2021 09:57 IST

They had been cancelled during the lockdown

With lack of bus services inconveniencing the public, especially those who have resumed work, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to resume train services that were cancelled during the lockdown citing poor ridership.

Commuters can avail services of the KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU and KSR Bengaluru-Bangarpet, Banaswadi- KSR Bengaluru train. The SWR has also decided to extend 70 inter-State services, including special trains that it had introduced prior to the lockdown.

Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Ashok Kumar Verma said, “In the wake of unlocking in Karnataka, more trains services will be resumed in the coming days.”

