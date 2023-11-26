ADVERTISEMENT

South Western Railway restores express train services between Hubballi and Bengaluru

November 26, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway recently announced that it is discontinuing the services due to poor occupancy. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

South Western Railway has decided to restore Train Nos 07339/07340 SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi Superfast Express from SSS Hubballi starting November 30 till February 29, 2024 and from KSR Bengaluru from November 30 till March 1, 2024 with existing timings, stoppages and fare structure.

South Western Railway recently announced that it is discontinuing the train service due to low occupancy.

The trains will have a composition of one AC Two-Tier coach, one AC Three-Tier coach, 11 Second Class Sleeper coaches, four General coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Vans / Divyangjan coaches.

