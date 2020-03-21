South Western Railway relaxes refund rules after COVID-19 halts travel

In the wake of the travel advisory issued on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Railways has relaxed its ticket cancellation refund rules, South Western Railway said in a release.

In a release issued here on Saturday, SWR has said the relaxation has been given from March 21 to April 15 to prevent crowding and to maintain social distancing.

If any train is cancelled by Railways during the said period, the refund of tickets across the counter could be taken upto 45 days from date of journey instead of the three hours to 72 hours period given earlier.

But if the train is not cancelled but passengers do not want to travel between March 21 and April 15, the ticket deposit receipt for refund can be submitted upto 30 days from the date of journey instead of the three-day period given normally.

Passengers can also submit the ticket deposit receipt for refund at the office of Chief Commerical Managers or Chief Claims Officer upto 60 days from the date of journey [instead of 10 days normally]. The can also cancel their tickets by calling 139 and and get refund at counters upto 30 days instead of the earlier system of getting it refunded before departure of train, the release said.

SWR has said in the release that these relaxations were to ensure that passengers could conveniently claim refunds at a later date.

In the wake of the ‘Janata Curfew’ call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SWR has cancelled all express trains originating from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. and all passenger trains from odd hours to 10 p.m. However the trains which have started their journey before that time will continue their normal run till destination, the release said.