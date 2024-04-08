GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

South Western Railway registers 7.9% growth in freight loading

It records the highest ever originating freight earning of ₹5,022.85 crore

April 08, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
During 2023-24, the railway zone has recorded a parcel earning of ₹157.69 crore.

During 2023-24, the railway zone has recorded a parcel earning of ₹157.69 crore. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

South Western Railway has achieved originating freight loading of ₹50.37 million tonnes during 2023-24 which is the highest since its inception and thereby registered a growth of 7.9% over the last financial year.

According to a press release, the originating freight revenue earned during 2023-24 is ₹5022.85 crore which is also the highest since inception and is 8.94% more than the achievement during the last fiscal.

During 2023-24, the railway zone has recorded a parcel earning of ₹157.69 crore.

The zone has loaded 658 automobile rakes in the financial year 2023-24. Sundry earnings stand at ₹333.46 crore and earning from sale of scrap stand at ₹155.32 crore.

During 2023-24, the railway zone has completed 43 km of doubling, 29 km of new lines and 611 route km of electrification.

The railway zone set a record by best ever freight loading of 5.06 million tonnes with an increase of 2.26% in March 2024. The previous best was 4.95 million tonnes during March 2023.

While Hubballi Division loaded 36.551 million tonnes during the financial year 2023-24, which is the highest loading after seven years, Mysuru Division has achieved best ever freight loading of 11.65 million tonnes. The previous best being 9.54 million tonnes during 2022-23.

Bengaluru Division too has achieved the best ever freight loading of 2.17 million tonnes. It was 1.91 million tonnes during 2022-23.

Lauding the zonal officials and personnel for the achievement, General Manager Arvind Srivastava has said that Railways has emerged as a transporter of choice for automobile manufacturers as it has enabled environment-friendly, accident-free, damage-free, timely transit for newly manufactured vehicles.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.