South Western Railway registers 7.9% growth in freight loading

April 08, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

South Western Railway has achieved originating freight loading of ₹50.37 million tonnes during 2023-24 which is the highest since its inception and thereby registered a growth of 7.9% over the last financial year.

According to a press release, the originating freight revenue earned during 2023-24 is ₹5022.85 crore which is also the highest since inception and is 8.94% more than the achievement during the last fiscal.

During 2023-24, the railway zone has recorded a parcel earning of ₹157.69 crore.

The zone has loaded 658 automobile rakes in the financial year 2023-24. Sundry earnings stand at ₹333.46 crore and earning from sale of scrap stand at ₹155.32 crore.

During 2023-24, the railway zone has completed 43 km of doubling, 29 km of new lines and 611 route km of electrification.

The railway zone set a record by best ever freight loading of 5.06 million tonnes with an increase of 2.26% in March 2024. The previous best was 4.95 million tonnes during March 2023.

While Hubballi Division loaded 36.551 million tonnes during the financial year 2023-24, which is the highest loading after seven years, Mysuru Division has achieved best ever freight loading of 11.65 million tonnes. The previous best being 9.54 million tonnes during 2022-23.

Bengaluru Division too has achieved the best ever freight loading of 2.17 million tonnes. It was 1.91 million tonnes during 2022-23.

Lauding the zonal officials and personnel for the achievement, General Manager Arvind Srivastava has said that Railways has emerged as a transporter of choice for automobile manufacturers as it has enabled environment-friendly, accident-free, damage-free, timely transit for newly manufactured vehicles.