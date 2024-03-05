South Western Railway registers 11.09% growth in earnings

March 05, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

South Western Railway has registered growth of 11.09% in gross revenue till February 2024 when compared to the gross revenue (apportioned) during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

According to a press release, the railway zone has registered a gross revenue (apportioned) of ₹6,970.18 crore during April 2023-February 2024. The gross earnings during the corresponding period of the last financial year was ₹6,274.16 crore.

As per the release, till February 2024, the originating passenger revenue reached ₹2,837.87 crore which is an increase of 12.86% when compared to the previous year’s ₹2,514.44.

ADVERTISEMENT

In originating freight revenue, the railway zone has registered a growth of 10.14%. While it stood at ₹4,167.88 crore during the previous year, it has now reached ₹4,590.52 crore.

The railway zone has registered an increase of 8.60% by loading 45.32 million tonnes of freight till February. It was 41.73 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year.

Capital expenditure of the railway zone has surged to ₹6,462.40 crore till February 2024 as compared to ₹4,075.65 crore during the corresponding period of last year which is an increase of 58.56%.

General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastav has congratulated all officers and staff of the railway zone for their achievement, which, he said, has become possible due to consistent and committed efforts of the various divisions, the press release from Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanamadi has said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.