GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

South Western Railway registers 11.09% growth in earnings

This growth in gross revenue is recorded till February 2024 and is compared against the gross revenue (apportioned) during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

March 05, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The railway zone has registered a gross revenue (apportioned) of ₹6,970.18 crore during April 2023-February 2024.

The railway zone has registered a gross revenue (apportioned) of ₹6,970.18 crore during April 2023-February 2024. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

South Western Railway has registered growth of 11.09% in gross revenue till February 2024 when compared to the gross revenue (apportioned) during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

According to a press release, the railway zone has registered a gross revenue (apportioned) of ₹6,970.18 crore during April 2023-February 2024. The gross earnings during the corresponding period of the last financial year was ₹6,274.16 crore.

As per the release, till February 2024, the originating passenger revenue reached ₹2,837.87 crore which is an increase of 12.86% when compared to the previous year’s ₹2,514.44.

In originating freight revenue, the railway zone has registered a growth of 10.14%. While it stood at ₹4,167.88 crore during the previous year, it has now reached ₹4,590.52 crore.

The railway zone has registered an increase of 8.60% by loading 45.32 million tonnes of freight till February. It was 41.73 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year.

Capital expenditure of the railway zone has surged to ₹6,462.40 crore till February 2024 as compared to ₹4,075.65 crore during the corresponding period of last year which is an increase of 58.56%.

General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastav has congratulated all officers and staff of the railway zone for their achievement, which, he said, has become possible due to consistent and committed efforts of the various divisions, the press release from Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanamadi has said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.