South Western Railway records increase in freight loading

February 06, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

By achieving originating freight loading of 40.96 million tonnes up to January 2024, South Western Railway has registered a growth of 8.76% as compared to corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanmadi, the railway zone loaded 4.82 million tonnes of freight in January 2024, for recording the second-highest monthly loading after March 2023.

On January 31, 2024, the zone also achieved the second-highest single-day loading by filling 3,431 wagons surpassing the previous best. The freight transport unit, i.e., NTKM (Net tonne Kilometre), has also clocked an impressive growth of 4.4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

As per the release, the zone has emerged as a preferred transportation option for automobile manufacturers, having transported 558 automobile rakes as of January 2024, a 37.1% increase compared to corresponding period of the previous year.

The freight basket of the zone includes substantial shipments of iron ore, cement, steel, mineral oil, fertilizer, RMSP, coal, foodgrains, containers and various other commodities resulting in a freight revenue amounting to ₹4,055.32 crore as of January 2024, which is 10.36% increase compared to the corresponding period of previous year.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore has congratulated the efforts of the officers and staff for achieving the growth, the release said.

