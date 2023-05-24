South Western Railway records highest gross revenue in FY 2022-23

May 24, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The South Western Railway(SWR) has recorded the highest gross revenue of ₹8,071 crore and freight-loading performance in 2022-23 since its formation in 2003. It also carried over 150 million passengers, which is a record.

“For the first time since the inception of SWR, the gross revenue has crossed ₹8,000 crore. Further, the gross revenue in 2022-23 is higher than that recorded in 2021-22 by nearly 30%”, Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR said in a press release.

Its registered gross revenue includes passenger revenue of ₹2,756 crore, freight revenue of ₹4,696 crore, sundry revenue of ₹348 crore, and other coaching of ₹271 crore. Other coaching refers to revenue earned through the utilisation of coaches, like running a train for marriage party or pilgrims renting coaches for film shooting etc.

As many as 3,506 parcel vans were leased, carrying 82,200 tonnes of essential commodities earning revenue of ₹57 crores by the SWR. As many as 170 leased Parcel Cargo Express Train (PCET) carried 60,493 tonnes of cargo, contributing to revenue of ₹28 crores.

“In 2022-23, the zone recorded the highest-ever freight loading of 47.7 million tonnes, breaking the previous record of 46.24 million tonnes registered in 2007-08. This has been possible with a customer-centric approach adopted throughout the zone as well as due to concerted efforts in marketing the railway schemes and products by the Business Development Units set up in all the three Divisions of SWR,” he said.

The SWR in 2022-23 transported 509 rakes of automobiles as compared to 238 rakes in the previous year. In the same year, SWR recorded the highest-ever loading in mineral oil (2.05 MT), cement (1.07 MT), and sugar (1.45 MT).