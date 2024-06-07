South Western Railway ready for monsoon

In view of the onset of monsoon, South Western Railway has diligently conducted comprehensive safety inspections and implemented necessary safety measures to ensure safety of passengers and ensure uninterrupted train services.

According to a press release, general manager of the railway zone Arvind Srivastava has directed all officers to accord first priority to safety, especially during monsoon.

He has instructed the engineering officials concerned to maintain strict vigil and close coordination with local authorities to be prepared for sudden rain, storms or changes in weather conditions.

According to the release, the focus has been on the Ghat sections such as Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road in the Mysuru division and Castle Rock-Kulem in the Hubballi division and others.

The railway zone has put in place an effective system to receive timely weather warning alerts from India Meteorological Department and immediately pass on information regarding warnings about heavy rainfall and cyclone forecasts to the central control office of the Railways so as to ensure that field units and stations received it in time.

Patrolling

Each and every existing vulnerable location in the divisions has been critically reviewed and inspected by the section engineers concerned and watchmen/patrolmen have been deputed at each such location.

Efforts have been made to eliminate muck or garbage from the drainage system in track areas, especially in yards, to prevent water stagnation. All drains have been provided with appropriate slopes with unobstructed outlets ensuring that train operations remain unaffected during rainfall, the release said.

Joint inspections of electrified areas by officials have been carried out to identify trees, which during monsoon may cause damage to overhead equipment (OHE), signals, track or any other railway installations and may obstruct traffic and subsequently, such trees have been chopped/trimmed for the safety of track.

The railway zone has also maintained a reserve boulder stock on designated bridges/locations which have been checked and shortfall made good. Such monsoon reserves have been maintained at Castle Rock, Kulem, Tinaighat, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road and Chitradurga along with earthmoving equipment to attend to any exigency.

This apart, stock of boulders, ballast, sandbags, etc., is loaded into a total of 90 wagons and stored near flood-prone locations in the zone. Sufficient inventory of torch, diesel, cotton waste, fuse, match box and detonator is being maintained, the release said.

As per the release, the railway officials will ensure regular co-ordination with Irrigation and State Disaster Response Force authorities during monsoon season to address prevention, preparedness, rescue and relief issues related to all types of disasters that may impact the railway system.

Additionally, emergency patrolling will be started on receipt of weather warning message along with deploying stationary watchmen for observing water levels, drainage flow, falling of trees on track or any other thing obstructing rail traffic.

Along with testing communication equipment and keeping them in good condition, counselling and training have been provided to trackmen and other staff on attending to emergency issues, the release said.

