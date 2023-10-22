HamberMenu
South Western Railway organises legal awareness workshop for staff

October 22, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway organised a workshop on legal awareness for its employees recently.

It was designed to equip non-legal personnel dealing with legal matters in the South Western Railway with the skills and knowledge required to effectively manage legal affairs, court cases, alternative dispute resolution and coordination with legal officers and advocates.

The session covered various important topics, including navigating court orders, ensuring legal compliance, resolving disputes, handling court notices, proactive strategies and familiarisation with legal terminology, crafting a legal defence story and improving coordination.

South Western Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore addressed the plenary session, wherein he advised the legal branch to organise a quarterly workshop to enhance legal awareness and understanding among its officers and staff.

The workshop was attended by 30 senior officers and more than 120 personnel. It was coordinated by Senior Law Officer Salil N.S.

This initiative underscores South Western Railway’s commitment to enhancing its legal response capabilities for the benefit of the organisation.

