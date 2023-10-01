ADVERTISEMENT

South Western Railway organises cleanliness drive in all its stations and offices

October 01, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi participating in a cleanliness drive at the Belagavi Railway Station on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

South Western Railway organised a cleanliness drive in all stations and offices in its jurisdiction in the region on Sunday as part of Swachchata Hi Sewa Abhiyan.

The Railways conducted the cleanliness drive, including citizen Shramdaan, as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

The Swachhta Pakhwada programme by the Central government is a fortnight-long drive observed to ensure mass participation of citizens in Swachhata activities and truly transform Swachch Bharat movement into a citizen’s movement.

South Western Railway officers participating in a cleanliness drive in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

General Manager, South Western Railway, Sanjeev Kishore led the cleanliness drive from the second entry of Hubballi Railway Station and along the Gadag Road up to Rail Soudha. Member of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginakai, Member of Legislative Council Pradeep Shettar and Mayor Veena Chetan Baradwad participated.

Mr. Kishore said that cleanliness of railway premises and trains is one of priority and all-out possible efforts are being made for achieving high quality of cleanliness and hygiene. He added that one should spread the idea of cleanliness far and wide and imbibe it as one’s part of life.

Mr. Kishore inspected cleanliness of coaches and toilets, catering facilities on the SSS Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express at Hubballi Railway Station. He interacted with passengers, OBHS staff, catering staff and crew of Vande Bharat express and noted their feedback.

Additional General Manager U. Subba Rao, Divisional Railway Manager, Hubballi, Harsh Khare, principal heads of departments, senior officers, members of Bharat Scouts and Guides, staff and general public in large numbers also actively participated in the drive.

In Belagavi, Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi participated in the cleanliness drive at the railway station.

Similar cleanliness drives were conducted in Mysuru and Hubballi divisions also. Field units, frontline staff at stations are engaged in awareness drives to sensitise railway passengers to help keep the Railways clean and green, said a release.

