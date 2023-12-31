South Western Railway officer selected for award

December 31, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Belagavi

Senior Divisional Engineer, Bengaluru Division, South Western Railway, Satyajeet Harne has been selected for the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2023.

The 34-year-old officer is now serving as Deputy Chief Engineer, Gati Shakti Unit of South Western Railway. The award was presented to him in New Delhi recently.

The award is presented to 100 railway employees who have shown exemplary, outstanding, meritorious and commendable performance in various categories. The award includes presentation of a silver medal and a merit certificate to the winners.

The entire award eco-system conferred by the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) has been revised from 2023, according to which the erstwhile National Railways Award has been renamed as Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar.

Satyajeet Harne has been selected for this award in the category of exemplary works done to improve operations, security and safety, better maintenance and utilization of assets.

While he worked as Sr. Divisional Engineer (East), Bengaluru Division, he has carried out various exemplary works, including engineering-related for raising the speed of the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai section which reduced the travel time between Jolarpettai and Bengaluru, overhauling/deep screening of loop lines/goods-shed line of Satellite Goods Terminal, Krishnarajapuram Yard, Krishnarajapuram Diesel Shed, bridge rehabilitation, commissioning of sewage treatment plant of four lakh litre capacity at Krishnarajapuram Diesel Shed which resulted in savings worth ₹20.65 lakh annually, rainwater harvesting pits with borewell done duly tapping 7,620 sq m of roof area to enhance groundwater recharge works during 2023.

Due to his continuous input and monitoring given to track and safety, there has been no unusual accident/incidence in this section in FY 2022-2023, said a release from Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Manjunath Kanmadi.