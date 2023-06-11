HamberMenu
South Western Railway makes changes in schedule of some trains

June 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

In view of platform-related works, the stoppage at Ugarkhurd, Shedbal and Vijayanagar is eliminated for the following trains Train No 17331/17332 Miraj-SSS Hubballi-Miraj Express, Train No 07352/07351 Londa-Miraj-Londa Express Special and Train No 17333/17334 Miraj-Castlerock-Miraj Express, till June 20.

Likewise, stoppage at Ugarkhurd is eliminated for Train No 16589/16590 KSR Bengaluru-Miraj-KSR Bengaluru Rani Channamma Express and Train No 17415/17416 Tirupati-Kolhapur-Tirupati Haripriya Express till June 20.

Diverted

Train No 12510 Guwahati-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Tri-weekly Superfast Express leaving Guwahati on June 12 and 13, will be diverted to run via New Bongaigaon Jn., Goalpara Town and Kamakhya Jn., skipping stoppage at Rangiya Jn. and Barpeta Road.

The railway zone will revise the timings of the Mysuru-Bagalkot Basava Express (17307) at Ibrahimpur Halt Station with effect from June 19. Accordingly, this train will arrive and leave Ibrahimpur Halt Station at 8.53/8.54 a.m. instead of 9.01/9.02 a.m.

