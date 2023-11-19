South Western Railway launches fire safety awareness drive

November 19, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway launched an extensive fire safety awareness drive during this month. As part of the drive, several initiatives have been taken to educate all stakeholders, including rail users and railway/non-railway employees working at stations and on trains about precautions to be taken to avoid fire incidents as per provisions of the Railway Act.

During the campaign, severe checks and inspections have been carried out in trains, especially in pantry cars, at stations and on railway premises. Training has been given to operate fire extinguishers practically and also through audio/video to train staff, station staff and also the general public. Operation of emergency windows of coaches has been demonstrated to passengers.

Continuous announcements are being made through PA system to educate passengers to avoid carrying inflammable articles and crackers during their journey. Checks are being carried out in SLRs and parcel vans in the prevention of carriage of inflammable articles and crackers.

ADVERTISEMENT

RPF staff with dog squad is carrying out checks independently and also with ticket checking staff in preventing carriage of inflammable articles.

Over 200 trains were covered in the drive and over 75 safety checks were conducted. Over 8,000 passengers were counselled. Scouts and Guides cadets and Civil Defence volunteers were involved in this drive. Officials seized firecrackers worth ₹22,000.

South Western Railway appeals to all rail passengers not to carry inflammable substances/ fire crackers in trains or on railway premises.

Carrying inflammable articles such as crackers in trains or at railway stations poses threat to passenger safety and creates a highly unsafe situation for rail users and co-passengers. Even a small spark can lead to a big mishap with dire consequences.

All rail passengers/rail users are requested not to carry inflammable material with them or resort to booking under luggage/parcel any inflammable article such as gas cylinders, petrol, diesel, kerosene, stoves, matchboxes, cigarettes lighters and any detonating substances, including firecrackers.

As per Section 164 of Railway Act 1989 carrying flammable and explosives articles on the railways constitutes is a punishable offence, with punishment up to 3 years jail or fine up to ₹1,000 or both, besides being liable for the any loss/injury or damage caused.

In the interest of public safety and security, South Western Railway has requesteds all passengers that in case they notice firecrackers or any other suspicious material in trains or at stations, they may immediately inform the authorities through toll free railway helpline number 139 or approach field railway staff on duty, said a release by Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.