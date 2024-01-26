South Western Railway gross revenue up by 11.57%

January 26, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

South Western Railway (SWR) has recorded a gross originating revenue of ₹6,480.05 crore in the current fiscal so far, which is 11.57% more than that of the corresponding period last year.

Delivering the Republic Day address at the Railway Sports Grounds in Hubballi on Friday, General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore said that till December of 2023-24, the number of passengers transported by the zone went up to 122.78 million from 111.51 million, i.e., an increase of 10.11%.

“South Western Railway has carried 39.64 million tonnes of freight up to January 23, 2024 during the financial year 2023-24, which is an increase of 8.8%. In December 2023, the Railways loaded 4.68 million tonnes of originating freight which is the second highest loading in a month in the history of the zone, he said.

Mr. Sanjeev Kishore said that the zone’s safety record continues to be one of the best in Indian Railways. And, the zone has achieved the fourth position among all the zones of Indian Railways in terms of punctuality.

He said that the zone has taken up various initiatives towards environmental conservation and sustainability with 565 kWp capacity solar panels installed till December 2023, taking the total capacity of the zone to 5550 kWp. This has consequently resulted in a saving of around ₹2.6 crore per annum on electricity fees, he said.

Expressing happiness over the zone securing the first position for consecutively years with regard to Swachhata Pakhwada, he said that the zone won shields in Environment and Cleanliness categories during the 68th Railway Week Central Function held at New Delhi recently.

Lauding the initiatives taken by Railway Protection Forces (RPF), he said that 297 children and eight passengers have been rescued during operations carried out by them.

As many as 146 cases of touts being involved in various railway activities have been detected, 153 people prosecuted and 497 tickets valued at ₹9,65,504 seized during the financial year 2023-24 till date, he said.

Earlier, the General Manager inspected the parade and received a guard of honour.

On the occasion, colorful cultural programme were presented by children of SWR-WWO High School. Additional General Manager U. Subba Rao, Principal Heads of Departments of South Western Railway and senior officials present.

Subsequently, president of SWR-WWO Vandana Srivastava unfurled the national flag at the SWR-WWO School. Also, the SWR-WWO team led by Vandana Srivastava donated ovens and tea/coffee vending machine to Central Hospital Hubballi.

