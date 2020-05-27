South Western Railway fixes timing for refund of tickets

The South Western Railway (SWR) has fixed timing for refund of tickets that were cancelled after imposition of lockdown.
In press release, the SWR said people can visit reservation counters for refund between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on all working days and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. People can visit reservation counters of Bengaluru division of SWR at KSR Bengaluru City, Cantonment, Yeshwantpur, Yelahanka, Krishnarajapuram, Kengeri, Mandya, Tumakuru, and Hosur.
A release from SWR states that more passenger reservation counters will be opened for reservation and refunds shortly.
“For trains cancelled during lockdown, full refund will be given up to July 31. Passengers are requested not to hurry for cancellation in the wake of COVID-19,” stated the release.
