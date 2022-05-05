Karnataka

South Western Railway decides to run exam special train

South Western Railway has decided to run Train Nos 07371/07372 Belagavi-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Belagavi Exam Special (one trip only) for the benefit of candidates appearing for RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam to be conducted on May 9 and 10.

The trains will run as per the following schedule:

Train No 07371 Belagavi-Thiruvananthapuram Central Exam Express Special will leave Belagavi on  May 7 at 7 a.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at  2 p.m. on May 8.

In the return direction, Train No 07372 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Belagavi Exam Express Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10 p.m. on May 9 and reach Belagavi at 3 a.m. on May 11.

The train will have stoppages at Dharwad (9.25 a.m./9.27 a.m.), SSS Hubballi (10.15 a.m./10.30 a.m.), Davangere (12.40 p.m./12.42 p.m.), Birur (2.19 p.m./2.20 p.m.), Arsikere (3.13 p.m./3.15 p.m), Tumakuru (4.33 p.m./4.35 p.m.), Yesvantpur (5.50 p.m./6.15 p.m.), Krishnarajapuram (6.53 p.m./6.55 p.m.), Bangarpet (9.04 p.m./9.05 p.m.), Salem  (12.37 a.m./12.40 a.m.), Erode (2.12 a.m./2.15 a.m.), Coimbatore (4.07 a.m./4.10 a.m.), Palakkad (5.05 a.m./5.10 a.m.), Thrissur (6.27 a.m./6.30 a.m.), Ernakulam (8.25 a.m./8.30 a.m.), Alappuzha (10 a.m./10.02 a.m.), Kayamkulam (11.08 a.m./11.10 a.m.) and Kollam (12 p.m./12.02 p.m.).

In the return direction, the train will have stoppages at Kollam (11.02 p.m./11.05 p.m.), Kayamkulam (11.45 p.m./11.47 p.m.), Alappuzha (12.30 a.m./12.33 a.m.), Ernakulam (1.40 a.m./1.45 a.m.), Thrissur (2.57 a.m./3 a.m.), Palakkad (5.15 a.m./5.25 a.m.), Coimbatore (6.55 a.m./6.58 a.m.), Erode (8.35 a.m./8.55 a.m.), Salem (9.53 a.m./9.55 a.m.), Bangarpet (1.09 a.m./1.10 p.m.), Krishnarajapuram (2.09 a.m./2.10 p.m.), Yesvantpur (3.30 p.m./4 p.m.), Tumakuru (4.58 p.m./5 p.m.), Arsikere (6.05 p.m./6.10 p.m.), Birur (6.45 p.m./6.47 p.m.), Davangere (8.20 p.m./8.22 p.m.), SSS Hubballi (11.25 p.m./11.35 p.m.) and Dharwad (11.55 p.m./11.57 p.m.).


