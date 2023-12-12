South Western Railway chosen for National Energy Conservation Award-2023

December 12, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

South Western Railway, headquartered in Hubballi, has been chosen for the National Energy Conservation Award-2023 in recognition of its efforts to reduce energy consumption and its efficient utilization.

The award is given under the scheme launched by Ministry of Power, Government of India, in 1991 to buildings, transport institutions and appliances sectors in recognition of special efforts to reduce energy consumption and its efficient utilization.

And, the award is given on December 14, celebrated as National Energy Conservation Day throughout the country.

This year, which marks the 31st year of the National Energy Conservation Award (NECA), South Western Railway has been chosen for a Certificate of Merit 2021 NECA Award in the Category of Transport and it will be presented on December 14, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway Manjunath Kanmadi has said in a release.

The railway zone has been chosen for the award in the transport category for achieving Energy Efficiency in non-traction and traction segment.

Under the non-traction segment, due to efforts by South Western Railway, the share of energy consumption from renewable energy sources has increased from 4.6 million units in 2021-22 to 4.9 million units in 2022-23, with a year on increase of 6.5%. According to the release, concerted efforts have resulted in substantial reduction in energy consumption.

In the traction segment, during 2022-23 fiscal, South Western Railway has achieved a notable savings of ₹77.46 crore through Open Access, achieving a significant saving of ₹46.69 crore in the preceding year, 2021-22. This signifies savings at a rate of 65% in comparison to the financial year 2021-22.

