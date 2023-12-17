South Western Railway, Central Railway win award

December 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - BELAGAVI

South Western Railway and Central Railway have jointly won a shield in the Environment and Cleanliness category among Indian Railways.

A total of 21 shields have been awarded to Zonal Railways and PSUs.

Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw presented these shields during the 68th Railway Week Central Function, Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar 2023, organised in New Delhi on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Western Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore received the Environment and Cleanliness Shield jointly with Central Railway officials, said a release from Chief Public Relations Offcer of South Western Railway Manjunath Kanmadi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.